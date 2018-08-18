I had the pleasure of watching Chuck Henson perform at La Fiesta de los Vaqueros and, later, meeting him near the bullrider’s chute at the Tucson Rodeo Grounds. It took all of two minutes for Henson’s engaging personality to make you think you had known him for years.
If the overused term “legend” is properly applied, it should be applied to Henson, who died in Tucson last week at 87.
Henson moved to Tucson in 1950 with one of America’s leading rodeo families and he took it up a notch from there. Henson has been inducted into the Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame and the Pima County Sports Hall of Fame. The son of “Heavy” Henson, a Montana rancher and bullfighter, left an indelible mark in Tucson sports.
His mom, dad, aunt and uncle were all world champion rodeo performers. Chuck chose another line of work: a rodeo clown.
Gary Williams, longtime general manager of the Tucson Rodeo, once said Henson “is genuinely the funniest human being I have ever been around.”
During his four decades as a rodeo clown, Henson broke his jaw, hand, arm, ankle, both legs and many ribs. He had his teeth knocked out. He had surgery on both knees. But he kept coming back for more, keeping a smile on the faces of thousands of rodeo fans across America.
When John Wayne was in his prime, filming movies at Old Tucson, you didn’t have to look far to see Henson on the set, a valuable extra in movies for everyone from “The Duke” to Steve McQueen.
What I remember most about my valued conversations with Henson is that he said the toughest ride he ever had wasn’t in a rodeo at all.
While stationed in Alaska during his years in the Army in the 1950s — before enrolling at the UA — Henson said he became the “Champion Moose Rider of Alaska.”
His was a life well-lived.