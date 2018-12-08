After Pima College’s men’s soccer team won the NJCAA national championship a few weeks ago, the Aztecs were stumped in attempt to buy championship rings for every team member.
“We just couldn’t afford it,” said head coach Dave Cosgrove.
But that issue was solved when Tucson attorney Ted Schmidt, long one of the community’s leading soccer voices, offered to pay for the rings. They will be presented to the Aztecs in a ceremony at the PCC gymnasium Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
“This offer by Ted and his law firm (Schmidt, Sethi & Akmajian) has gone beyond my expectations,” Cosgrove said. “If not for his company stepping up, I’m not sure we could have gotten the rings.”
And there’s more: PCC has learned that sophomore standout Hugo Kametani has been selected as the national player of the year by the United Soccer Coaches Association. Kametani, who won the national championship game with an overtime goal, will be the guest of honor at the annual All-American banquet in Chicago on Jan. 12.
Happy holidays, indeed.