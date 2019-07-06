Stanley Johnson signed with Toronto as a free agent Saturday. He is to be paid $7.5 million the next two years. He has already been paid $12.8 million since leaving UA after his freshman year, 2015.
So you can’t say he made the wrong decision by leaving school early.
But Johnson hasn’t displayed a lot of upside in the NBA. He is shooting 37 percent on all shots and 29 percent from 3-point distance. He averaged just 6.9 points and 18 minutes last season.
His basketball instincts aren’t a strength, but he is a remarkable athlete.
I’ve always wondered what sport Johnson might’ve played had he come along a generation or two earlier, when teenagers played multiple sports. Basketball or football?
Each time I watch Johnson I think he might’ve had a chance to be a pass-rusher like J.J. Watt, who is 6-5, 285 pounds, or like NFL Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor, who is 6-4, 240. Johnson is about 6-5, 245 and he has mobility the same way Watt does and Taylor did.
In pro football, elite pass rushers are valued like few others than quarterbacks. In the NBA, wing players are available in unending supply.
But at 23, Johnson has plenty of time to develop into a useful NBA starter and more than double the $12.8 million he’s already banked.