Joe Abney taught and coached at Sabino High School for 27 years. You name it, he did it. JV basketball. JV football. A friendly face and counselor-at-large.
Abney coached with three of the top names in Tucson prep football history: Jeff Scurran, Howard Breinig and Jay Campos. None of those wins and losses went under Abney’s name, but over his 27 years at the school he won ’em all.
Abney died of complications from diabetes last week at age 64. The hundreds who attended his memorial service on Friday remembered what former Sabino assistant principal Will Kreamer called “a gentle soul.”
A Long Island, New York, native — a Joe Namath and Jets fan of the first rank — Abney played college football in South Dakota and arrived in Tucson in 1981 as the head coach at Palo Verde Christian.
But it was at Sabino where Abney created a legacy. The school honored him with the Martin Luther King Award for “character and contributions to athletics.” He was inducted into Sabino’s athletics Hall of Fame in 2015.
But it was not about the games Abney coached. It was about his connections and concern about others.
“We bonded because he was a consummate professional,” said former Sabino teacher Annette Sechrest. “Joe was a blessing to our English Department. He was one of the kindest, most compassionate and considerate human beings on the planet.”
In 2005, when Sechrest’s husband underwent hip surgery on the day of final exams, Abner got up about 5 a.m. to prepare a hot breakfast for Sechrest. He delivered it to her classroom.
In he same vein, 1992 Sabino grad Nikki Fellner said “it didn’t take long to get to know and adore Joe. What I find amazing about Coach Abney is the amount of lives he impacted over so many generations.
“I attended Joe’s service with my nephew, who played football at Sabino more than 20 years after I graduated. Two generations greatly affected by this man. What makes me feel sad is that future students will not have the honor and privilege for Joe teach our boys to be men and our girls to be strong women.”
Abney, who grew up in a military family in New York, had his right leg amputated a few years ago. After surgery, he returned to school and continued his role as mentor to scores of students.
“Joe had one of the most beautiful singing voices I have ever heard and every time he sang ‘Ave Maria’ or the national anthem, he brought tears to my eyes,” said Sechrest. “I wish we could hear him sing just one more time.”