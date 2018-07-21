The ACCAC created a Hall of Fame in 2015 and it is working on a serious backlog from more than 40 years of junior college sports in Arizona.
This year’s class includes former Yavapai College and Pima College softball coach Stacy Iveson. You wonder what took the ACCAC so long to get to her. Iveson, a Catalina High School and UA grad, coached Pima and Yavapai to four NJCAA championships in an eight-year period before rejoining Mike Candrea on Arizona’s coaching staff. She now serves in a non-coaching capacity with the Wildcats.
Iveson is just the fourth Tucson-connected coach from the ACCAC to be inducted, joining Candrea, who started his career at Central Arizona College, former UA Olympic medalist distance runner George Young of CAC, and Eastern Arizona basketball coach Chuck LaVetter.
Who’s next? How about former Pima College athletic director Larry Toledo and ex-Aztec coaches Rich Alday, Norm Patton and Roger Werbylo?
Iveson will be inducted Aug. 25 at the 50th anniversary celebration of Yavapai College in Prescott.