The Arizona Interscholastic Association is consistently overwhelmed during the era of open enrollment, club sports and transfers in high school athletics.
It was tardy last week when it awkwardly eliminated Sabino’s heavily-favored girls basketball team from the ongoing Class 3A state tournament. It is Exhibit A that the AIA isn’t able to properly staff or police movement from team to team.
Former Sabino and Catalina Foothills state championship football coach Jeff Scurran said it best: “Who has the time or money to police this growing problem? It’s never-ending.’’
Ideally, much like the NCAA, each high school in Arizona would have a compliance officer to investigate new players, such as those that led to Sabino’s baseball team being stripped of a 2018 state championship and caused the Sabercats' 2018-19 girls basketball team to be declared ineligible.
Sunnyside state championship soccer coach Casey O’Brien has a good read on the situation.
“I don’t know if the money is going to be there to have compliance monitors at each school,’’ he said. “I can see it implemented at the big Phoenix schools in the next few years, and at schools like Salpointe and Catalina Foothills. At those schools without the resources, like the TUSD and Sunnyside, I don’t know.
“But we do need to be more diligent and take it more seriously. Kids are coming into high school from club teams for all sports. It’s like the wild, wild west out there.’’