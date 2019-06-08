Jack Murphy went 78-149 in his years as NAU’s head basketball coach. Ordinarily, no coach with that sort of record lasts that long, even in the Big Sky Conference.
But Murphy, hired last week to be Sean Miller’s assistant coach, is one of those men who connects. He’s likable, engaging and in this situation, Arizona sorely needed a smiling face on its bench. Murphy arrives clean and above the fray of the college basketball scandal.
Miller earlier hired from the Arizona family, working with Damon Stoudamire and Joseph Blair, but neither proved to be a good fit for Miller’s demanding, nose-to-the-grindstone expectations.
As Murphy discovered, if you’ve been the head coach at NAU, you don’t get much free time.
Time will tell if Murphy has input and impact as Arizona goes forward, or if this is just part of the UA’s strategy to put a happy face to its basketball program again.