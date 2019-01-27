If you watched the Hoophall Classic on ESPN’s group of networks last week, you were surely impressed with Arizona signee Josh Green of Florida’s IMG Academy.
How good is Green? Holy smokes. He compares to any of Arizona’s super prospects at any time over the last 35 years.
Green is a legit 6 feet 6 inches and he’s not skinny. In a game against long-time national power Oak Hill Academy, Green dominated, scoring 19 points with nine rebounds. He is like modern NBA players in that he doesn’t have one position; he has several. Green was at times IMG’s point guard, shooting guard and top 3-point shooter. He can move in any direction with the ball.
A year ago in the Hoophall Classic, playing against Duke’s Cam Reddish, Green scored a game-high 20 points. This isn’t Mustafa Shakur or Nic Wise coming to town.
Phoenix Pinnacle High School point guard Nico Mannion, the young man with the unmistakable red hair, has been fronted as the top prospect in Arizona’s powerful Class of 2019.
Green is no worse than a co-No. 1.
I also watched 7-foot Cameroonian center Christian Koloko of California’s Sierra Canyon High School, which entered the Hoophall Classic ranked No. 1 in the nation. Amazingly, there were two other 7-footers in the game who appeared to be better prospects than Koloko. That’s how good high school basketball has become in the modern era.
Koloko isn’t a shooter, but he obviously has good footwork and good hands. He’ll need to add 15-20 pounds to be a factor in college basketball, but he’s a good piece, one who could play four seasons at Arizona and make a strong contribution.
As Koloko should discover, if you’ve got Josh Green and Nico Mannion on your team, you’ve got a chance.