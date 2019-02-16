Steve Kerr was the guest of honor last week at San Francisco’s KZV Armenian School. It was the annual fundraiser for the school, but it turned out to be an event of great history and magnitude.
During the ceremony, it was disclosed that Kerr’s grandparents, Stanley and Elsa Kerr, cared for nearly 10,000 Armenian orphans during and after World War I.
According to The Athletic, part of a letter written a century ago by Kerr’s grandfather is included in an upcoming documentary “Kerr: Warriors of Peace,” about the Golden State Warriors. As the preview was aired for the guests, Kerr lowered his head and wiped away tears.
Not only were Kerr’s mother, wife and two of his children in attendance, so was a classmate from Pacific Palisades High School, who described how Stanley and Elsa Kerr helped to save the lives of thousands of Armenians.
Ultimately, Kerr’s grandfather became a chemist and professor at American University in Beirut. His grandmother was the dean of women students. Their son, Malcolm, Steve’s father, was the president of the same university when he was murdered by terrorists in January 1984, Kerr’s freshman season at Arizona.
Given that history, Kerr’s perspective has always been different than most basketball players.
In the summer of 1986 while playing for Team USA at the World Championships in Spain, Kerr, his teammates and coach Lute Olson took a bus to the Rock of Gibraltar for a day of sightseeing.
I had the privilege to be on the bus that day. When it arrived at Gibraltar, a group of USA players chose to stay on the bus and nap while others toured the historic, often war-torn area.
After he realized some of his teammates stayed on the bus, Kerr returned and sternly told them they should get off the bus and learn of the great history at the Rock of Gibraltar.
All of the players got off the bus. Kerr acted as their guide,
Steve Kerr is a wonderful basketball coach and a legend in Tucson, but I’ve always thought that day as a tour guide in Gibraltar was one of his finest hours.