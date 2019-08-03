After Kevin Sumlin’s 0-for-3 whiff on Salpointe Catholic prospects Bruno Fina (UCLA), Bijan Robinson (Texas) and Lathan Ransom (Ohio State), he made a move to become relevant in Tucson recruiting circles last week.
Canyon del Oro running back Stevie Rocker, Salpointe quarterback Treyson Bourguet and Sabino lineman Mike Masunas all attended a mid-week workout on the UA campus and were photographed wearing Wildcats gear.
Arizona has already offered Rocker and Bourguet scholarships. That’s a start.
Sumlin doesn’t have the recruiting platform of ASU’s Herm Edwards, who last week was an invited guest speaker at the AIA’s season-opening conference with the state’s high school football coaches. Edwards has up-close access to a dozen or more Power 5-type recruits from Phoenix superpowers at Scottsdale Saguaro, Peoria Centennial, Chandler, Chandler Hamilton, Gilbert Perry, Scottsdale Chaparral, Peoria Liberty and Phoenix Mountain Pointe, among others.
Before leaving the AIA event, Edwards told the assembled coaches they have an “open-ended invitation” to attend Sun Devils’ coaches meetings during the season.
Sumlin, who has totally overhauled his three-person recruiting staff in recent months, has difficult job attempting to match the Pac-12’s metro-area schools in recruiting. Only Washington State and Oregon State start with such a deficit.
But getting Bourguet, Rocker and Masunas on campus in the middle of the Ransom-Robinson-Fina exodus is at least a sign that Arizona is fighting back.