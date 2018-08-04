I’ve often been asked to name my favorite Arizona Wildcats basketball player.
The easy answers are Steve Kerr, Damon Stoudamire and Jason Terry. They were a newspaperman’s delight: accommodating, insightful, friendly and available.
But I never finish one of those conversations without naming Solomon Hill and Kyle Fogg. In an era of limited media access and an adversarial approach, Fogg and Hill were stand-up gentlemen, the Kerrs and Stoudamires of a later age.
When Fogg led his Overseas Elite team to a fourth consecutive The Basketball Tournament championship Friday night on ESPN, earning a winner-take-all $2 million for his team, I thought that it couldn’t happen to a better guy.
On a frigid winter night in February 2012, Arizona won a close game at Washington State and Sean Miller hustled his team onto a bus for a midnight drive to Spokane. I was pushing deadline and asked UA media relations chief Richard Paige if it was possible to squeeze in an interview before the bus departed.
Paige invited me to walk outside with him — it couldn’t have been more than 15 degrees — and he boarded the bus. A minute later he returned with Fogg.
“How are you doing, Mr. Hansen?” he asked.
We stood in the cold for three or four minutes, chatting about the game as support staff loaded equipment. As the interview concluded, Fogg — who would be named an All-Pac-12 guard that year — shook my hand and thanked me for the time.
That’s something Kerr would’ve done in 1988.
Fogg’s success in Spain, Finland, Germany and now China — he averaged 35.9 points per game last year while earning close to $1 million — resonates with me every year. If the selection committee of the UA Sports Hall of Fame considers character as well as achievements, Fogg deserves to someday be inducted.