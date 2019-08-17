The NCAA last week announced it will implement a 20-second pitch clock for the 2020 baseball season. Some suggest it will cut about 15 minutes off many college baseball games.
It’s a forward-thinking move. The four Arizona-ASU games last year required an average of 3 hours and 53 minutes. The shortest game was 3:15. Those games required 39 pitchers as 71 runs were scored. I’m not sure a 20-second clock would have made much of a difference.
I have long believed that college baseball would be better as a seven-inning game. The obvious shortage of quality pitching would not be such an issue, games would be more fan-friendly and, much like college softball — which usually is finished in 2 hours and 10 minutes — it would relate better to all fans.
When the quality is better, games often move more quickly. In the final four games of Arizona’s 2012 College World Series championship, games averaged 2:53; 22 total pitchers were used.
College baseball isn’t a revenue producer at anywhere but a handful of SEC schools. But perhaps it could be a money-maker if games were reduced to seven innings. That is likely the only variable that would draw serious discussion about making the games shorter.