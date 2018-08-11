The NCAA last week said it expects to change recruiting rules so dramatically that it will increase the number of official visits.
I had to read and re-read that several times to believe it.
If approved, a college basketball prospect will be able to take as many as 15 official visits starting the Aug. 1 before his junior year of high school and ending when his college eligibility expires. Isn’t that insane?
Currently, a recruit can take five official visits. That’s even too many. Most recruits, especially those at schools like Arizona, take a handful of unofficial visits before they are flown to the school of their choice — with two parents or guardians — and spend 48 hours getting the wine-and-dine tour.
Under the new proposal, a basketball recruit can begin to take official visits on Aug. 1 of his junior year in high school. A recruit can visit a school twice — fully paid — if he chooses, and 10 total official visits before choosing a school. Five additional visits have been added for transfers.
It’s all part of me-me-me basketball recruiting of the 21st century. Prospects now tweet that they have “narrowed” their list of finalists to 12. Then 10. Then five.
Shouldn’t three official visits be enough? Shouldn’t a teenage prospect be expected to evaluate all of his or her offers and narrow the list to three finalists?
The money being spent is beyond excessive. Doesn’t anyone worry about that any longer?