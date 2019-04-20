The Southern Arizona Chapter of the National Football Foundation did the considerable legwork responsible for getting Tedy Bruschi, Rob Waldrop and Chuck Cecil inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.
That’s what gets the most attention, but it’s just a piece of what the organization does in the community.
For example, the annual luncheon/banquet for the Southern Arizona Chapter — Saturday at noon at the DoubleTree Hotel — will provide scholarship assistance for 13 football scholar-athletes, ranging from Pusch Ridge Christian’s Casey Way and Marana’s Trenton Bourguet to Cienega’s Thomas Webb Jr. and Empire’s Wyatt Jeffries.
It will also honor former UA defensive back Malcolm Holland with a $1,000 scholarship as he continues working on his double-major at Arizona; Holland hopes to become a CPA when his education is completed.
The Hall of Fame committee, led by former Cienega football coach Nemer Hassey and Tucson attorney Rick Gonzales, will honor two of the leading names in Tucson football history at Saturday’s banquet. (Ticket information: email Rick72@aol.com)
Cleo Robinson, a Marana native and one of the leading referees in high school and college football history – Robinson has worked 19 bowl games – will receive the Mike Lude President’s Award, an honor created in the name of the former Washington and Auburn athletic director who was instrumental in founding the Southern Arizona Chapter of the Hall of Fame 25 years ago.
Former UA football coach Dick Tomey will receive the Joe Kearney Leadership Award, named after the former commissioner of the WAC who retired to Tucson and helped Lude create the Hall of Fame chapter here. Unfortunately, Tomey, who has lung cancer, will not be able to attend the banquet.
This year’s guest speaker will be Arizona’s 1983 All-Pac-10 cornerback Randy Robbins, a three-time Super Bowl player for the Denver Broncos and former Arizona assistant coach.
One of the most compelling moments of the year in Tucson sports is when longtime Tucson emcee Dana Cooper conducts Q&A sessions with all 13 scholar-athlete honorees at the banquet. Cooper is exceptional — funny and insightful — in getting to the personalities of the young men being honored.
if you attend one local sports awards banquet a year, I strongly recommend this one.