As Arizona was getting started in the Pac-10 in 1979, the Wildcats had four players in the NFL: Mark Arneson, T. Bell, Mike Dawson and Jackie Wallace. It reflected the UA’s years as a WAC school.
By 1989 that number had grown to 12. By 1999, it was at 28. By 2009 it was still reasonably strong, with 15 ex-Wildcats on active NFL rosters during the season.
Following Saturday’s roster cuts, there are just five former Arizona players on active NFL rosters: Nick Foles, Brooks Reed, Dane Cruikshank, Reggie Gilbert and Will Parks. (Lions backup quarterback Tom Savage attended the UA between stints at Rutgers and Pitt.)
Compare that to 20 years ago, 1999, when — just counting linemen and tight ends — the Wildcats had 13 big bodies on active NFL rosters: John Fina, Glenn Parker, Frank Middleton, Ty Parten, Edwin Mulitalo, Chuck Osborne, Jose Portilla, Joe Salave’a, Yusuf Scott, Van Tuinei, Rich Griffith, Mike Lucky and Paul Shields.
If you don’t have strength up front, on both lines, you can’t go far in the Pac-12.
The number of legitimate NFL prospects in Arizona’s playing rotation today? Probably sophomore offensive tackle Donovan Laie.
You need look no further for the reason of Arizona’s diminished stature in college football. If you’re not producing NFL prospects, you’re not spending much time in the Top 25.