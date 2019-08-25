New Mexico State is about 300 miles from Tucson, but in college sports it is more like 300,000 miles.
Last week, NMSU athletic director Mario Moccia described to a Las Cruces newspaper the details of the Aggies’ budget of $20.7 million. By comparison, Arizona’s budget is almost exactly $100 million.
Arizona receives about $32 million in media rights money alone. NMSU’s media rights money is $1.2 million. Yearly ticket sales, all sports, at NMSU are $1.4 million. That’s about one home football game at Arizona Stadium.
That’s why NMSU plays road football games at Alabama, Ole Miss and Washington State this year. They will be paid $3.8 million for those games, including $1.7 million to play Greg Byrne’s Crimson Tide. That’s why September TV programming in college sports is so weak. It’s the only time the New Mexico States can pay the bills by agreeing to suicide football games.
You don’t have to go back very far — let’s say 1975 — when Arizona and NMSU played on a similar financial basis. But now the two old rivals play different games.
Now the Aggies’ home schedule includes Liberty and Incarnate Word. Now they struggle to pay $50,000 a year to continue the buyout of former football coach Hal Mumme, fired in 2008. They’ll continue paying him through 2025.
Hiring the wrong guy at a school like New Mexico State can wreck your budget for a decade. Hiring the wrong guy at a school like Arizona is absorbed by an agreement that gives ESPN and Fox Sports the right to determine where and when you play football games.
Pick your poison, right?