In an interview with the Arizona Republic last week, ASU president Michael Crow strongly defended Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott and insisted the Pac-12’s revenue gap compared to the SEC, Big Ten and Big 12 is not of great consequence.
“Conference income is a tiny part of everybody’s income,’’ he said. “It’s just a piece of everybody’s income."
About a third of Arizona’s $88.2 million revenue of 2016-17, roughly $30 million, came from Pac-12 media rights distributions. That’s not a tiny part of anything.
According to a financial database logged by USA Today, only 11 percent of Arizona’s revenue in 2016-17 came from student fees/university support.
ASU is a bit different. It gets close to 25 percent of its athletic revenue a year in student fees/university support. That’s because Crow was aggressive in establishing a student fee that brings in close to $10 million a year; Arizona’s student fee is scheduled to be close to $3.5 million.
Further, ASU’s enormous system of online classes and a total enrollment of close to 80,000 provides revenue that smaller institutions like Arizona, Cal and UCLA can’t touch.
Crow is probably Scott’s biggest advocate, one of three remaining presidents who hired the commissioner 10 years ago. He defended Scott’s financial plan.
“What somebody will be writing about three years from now or four years will be, ‘How did the Pac-12 get ahead of us?; " he told the Republic.
That’s actually not true.
The Pac-12’s new media rights deal won’t be done for six years (2024-25). And before that, the Big Ten and SEC will negotiate new media right agreements. Both are substantially ahead of the Pac-12 in demand and leverage.
Crow is 63, and may not be at ASU when the 2024-25 media rights deals are negotiated. Scott’s contract expires in 2022.
Maybe neither will be around for the next round of media negotiations.