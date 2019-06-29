UA basketball ticket buyers and attendees of Arizona’s home basketball games, have been burned during the Sean Miller years, paying for diminished nonconference schedules with few Top 25 programs visiting McKale Center.
The same is true this season, although there is an exception: Gonzaga will play at McKale on Dec. 14.
For a change, it is worse this season at UCLA and Arizona State.
New UCLA coach Mick Cronin will surely play before thousands of empty seats at Pauley Pavilion when the Bruins present this list of home opponents: UC-Santa Barbara, Long Beach State, UNLV, Southern Utah, Hofstra, San Jose State, Denver and Cal State Fullerton. Typical of modern college basketball, UCLA’s premium nonconference game is at a neutral setting, North Carolina in Las Vegas.
At ASU, Bobby Hurley’s 2019-20 home nonconference schedule is a bottom-feeder: Central Connecticut State, Rider, Louisiana-Lafayette, Prairie View , Texas Southern, St. Mary’s, Creighton and Georgia, which went 11-21 last season. ASU’s potential top game would be against Virginia — in Connecticut.
Scheduling continues to be a stain on college basketball, an invitation for potential ticket-buyers to stay home.