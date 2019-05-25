The Pac-12’s CEOs have made a hollow gesture to improve the quality of the league’s non-conference basketball schedules. Teams must now schedule nonconference opponents with a collective five-year trailing NET average or 175 or better. There are 351 Division I teams.
If the Pac-12 was really going to make a change and give fans more for their money — and improve the all-important NET rankings that help to determine NCAA Tournament worthiness — it would’ve insisted on an average ranking of 125 or thereabouts.
Averaging 175 is too high. It is still Cupcake Central.
Over the last five years, Arizona has staged home games against Cal State Bakersfield (twice), Long Beach State (twice) and the usual collection of Gardner-Webbs, Cal State Northridges and Houston Baptists.
In my long-ago college days, little ol’ Utah State became an Elite Eight team by scheduling home games in hard-to-get-to Logan, Utah, against Notre Dame, Ohio State, LSU, Kansas, Arkansas, Cal, Arizona State, Washington, BYU and Utah. It was heaven for a college basketball fan.
To the UA’s credit, it will host Illinois (NET rating: 105) and New Mexico State (40) in November before taking on Gonzaga — whose NET rating is No. 2 nationally — at McKale Center on Dec. 14. Games of that magnitude used to be part of the yearly landscape at McKale. They’re now few and far between. Don’t expect it to improve.