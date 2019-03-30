In the eight-year run of the WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship at Dove Mountain, the PGA Tour often talked about tweaking the format to eliminate the one-and-done, sudden-death nature of the event.
It was never good to see Tiger Woods or Phil Mickelson leave town after one match. CBS and NBC didn’t like it, but it was singularly captivating, the allure of the event.
Now in its third year in Austin, Texas, as the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, there is no more early round sudden death. All 64 golfers are guaranteed three days before sudden-death match play begins in a Saturday “Sweet 16.”
Last week, however, the corporate sponsors at Dell proposed another format change, asking the PGA Tour to eliminate half the field, 32 players, in pool play over three days, and then put the remaining field in a two-day, 32-man stroke-play tournament.
Just like any other tournament.
The PGA Tour declined, which is a good thing. The suspense of the match-play tournament is what makes it work.