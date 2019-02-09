Pima College is in the process of deciding whether to build a soccer facility on its west campus, one befitting the defending NJCAA national championship men’s team and a strong women’s program.
Acting athletic director Jim Monaco deserves credit for jumping on the facilities issue at PCC in his first few months on the job.
It would be a move of financial sense. The Aztecs spent close to $60,000 last year to rent Kino North Stadium for its men’s and women’s games.
The one negative is that Kino North is viewed as the top soccer facility in NJCAA and gives the perennially top 10 program of men’s coach Dave Cosgrove a special identity and top recruiting ability. It is also easily accessible to fans. Plus, Cosgrove’s team is 57-3-4 at Kino. It’s a homefield advantage like few others.
If PCC indeed builds an on on-campus facility, the one necessary item is lights. It’s already hot enough from mid-August to mid-October, the heart of PCC’s soccer schedule. Without lights, playing daylight games would detract from the whole process.