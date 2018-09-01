Buy Now

Mark Chandler ran afoul of TUSD and AIA investigators while at Sahuaro. He stepped down as Sabino’s coach last week.

The fallout from state championship baseball coach Mark Chandler’s decision to leave Sabino High School amid AIA and TUSD investigations sadly reflects on the players who won that long-earned championship in May.

They are not cheaters. They did nothing wrong. Sabino’s administration needs to make that clear.

Nor should the AIA “strip” Sabino of its championship. I checked the archives of Arizona’s state championships in baseball, boys basketball and football dating to 1912. No team has ever been “stripped” of a state championship. And that’s more than 600 teams.

One of the parents of a Sabercats player told me: “Every high school team should be aware of the parent within; a disgruntled parent that is compiling, building a case, and leveraging their kid’s playing time because it’s coming to a theater near you real soon.”

Chandler paid the price; he is gone. The AIA should do the right thing and make sure his former players won’t be known as cheaters.