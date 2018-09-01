The fallout from state championship baseball coach Mark Chandler’s decision to leave Sabino High School amid AIA and TUSD investigations sadly reflects on the players who won that long-earned championship in May.
They are not cheaters. They did nothing wrong. Sabino’s administration needs to make that clear.
Nor should the AIA “strip” Sabino of its championship. I checked the archives of Arizona’s state championships in baseball, boys basketball and football dating to 1912. No team has ever been “stripped” of a state championship. And that’s more than 600 teams.
One of the parents of a Sabercats player told me: “Every high school team should be aware of the parent within; a disgruntled parent that is compiling, building a case, and leveraging their kid’s playing time because it’s coming to a theater near you real soon.”
Chandler paid the price; he is gone. The AIA should do the right thing and make sure his former players won’t be known as cheaters.