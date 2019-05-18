Herman House, who is retiring after a decade as TUSD’s Director of Interscholastics — essentially the athletic director over 10 high schools and 24 Tucson middle schools — has a strong perspective on the future of high school sports.
“Because of open enrollment, parents are taking their kids to Salpointe, Catalina Foothills, the Vail schools and now to Marana,” said House, who is also president of the AIA, the body that oversees 271 Arizona high schools. “It is extremely difficult to monitor all the movement and make sure schools are in compliance.”
House also has to deal with the exodus of student-athletes to year-round club sports, and the difficulty of identifying and hiring qualified coaches, many of whom are not teachers. And he has to try to find common ground with parents who insist their son/daughter should be playing more in order to earn a college scholarship.
“Parents are so hand’s on,” House said. “It used to be ‘Listen to your coach.’ Now it’s ‘Why isn’t my son playing?’ “Most club sports make a profit and cost the parents a lot of money. High school sports are more about preparing kids for the future. The benefits of high school sports are that they are based on education, integrity, honor and sportsmanship. Those things lead to scholarships as much as playing for a club team.”