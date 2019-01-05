Rich Rodriguez accepted a three-year contract for an estimated $2.7 million to become the Ole Miss offensive coordinator last week. That makes him one of the 25 highest-paid assistant coaches in college football.
That’s a good landing spot for RichRod, and it should give him a chance to work to his strengths. He is an expert offensive game-planner and play-caller. As Arizona discovered, he’s probably not the man you want as a head coach. His old-school demeanor is, thank goodness, being flushed out of college sports bit by bit.
RichRod immediately arranged for Ole Miss to hire Calvin Magee to be part of his offensive staff. When RichRod was fired last year, Magee became New Mexico’s offensive coordinator.
Strange, but in RichRod’s six years at Arizona, I never heard him mention any assistant coach except Magee in a press conference setting. He said multiple times that Magee was “the best running backs coach in the game.”
It’s not like getting the old gang back together — those days fractured long ago — but at 55, RichRod and his favorite associate get a fresh start together.
RichRod’s offense will be expected to score prolifically; the Rebels were 113th nationally in points allowed last year (36.1) and lost 62-7 to Alabama.
In late September, Ole Miss plays at Alabama, where RichRod and the man who hired him, Greg Byrne, will be reunited.