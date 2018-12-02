What strikes me most about Scottsdale Saguaro’s sixth straight state football championship isn’t its proliferation of transfers and open-enrollment players that make the Sabercats a Class 6A team in 4A clothing.
It’s the disregard for Saguaro-based kids who have spent time and effort in the program and get benched when the annual new crop of transfers arrives, some for just part of one season.
Saguaro’s star player in Friday’s championship victory was Marqui Johnson, who sued the Arizona Interscholastic Association and went to court to gain eligibility after his offseason transfer from Scottsdale Chaparral. The AIA did not permit Johnson to begin playing until Oct. 5, at midseason. Is that what high school sports are about these days? Courts? Transfers? Temporary help?
It is overdue for the AIA to create a “Super League,” where schools like Saguaro won’t be allowed to rack up a string of state championships against outmanned opponents.