Watching the drama of Sunnyside Little League’s 3-2, walk-off victory in the Western Regional semifinals Friday night on ESPN took me back to the 1986 Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
That’s the year Tucson’s International Little League team, which went 14-1 through city, state and regional tournaments, soared to the world finals before losing to Taiwan.
That ’86 club was an all-star team of 14 players from the league in which my 9-year-old son Ben played. It was an impressive lineup that included pitcher Danny Fregoso, who went on to be the No. 6 draft pick of the Baltimore Orioles in 1991, and shortstop Rich Barcelo, who became a three-year regular on the PGA Tour. Others, like future Santa Rita High School players Phillip Johnson and Troy Kelly were among the best 12-year-old ballplayers in the world.
Fregoso was so good that he struck out 65 batters over 38 innings in the city-state-regional playoffs while hitting six home runs. He was as good as any pitcher in Tucson history, on par with Ed Vosberg, who pitched Tucson’s Cactus Little League to the 1973 Little League World Series championship game.
Vosberg attended Salpointe Catholic High School and went on to be an All-Pac-10 pitcher at Arizona and part of the Florida Marlins’ World Series staff in 1997. Fregoso, the state’s player of the year in 1991 at Catalina High School, played four seasons of minor-league baseball.
You never know how those 12-year-olds will fare as their baseball careers play out. As it turned out the top player in Tucson in 1986 was not part of the International Little League. Anthony Sanders went on to play at Santa Rita and later in the big leagues for the Toronto Blue Jays; he was also a Team USA Olympic gold medal winner in the 2000 Summer Olympics.
The star of Friday’s victory, Sunnyside’s Mikey Muniz Jr., is maybe 4 feet 11 inches tall and 110 pounds. His walk-off double came against a California pitcher listed at 5-10, 175 pounds. It was a moment of such excitement that even UA president Robert C. Robbins punched up a tweet that said “we want the whole (Sunnyside) team to be Wildcats.”
It would be fitting if the UA honors the Sunnyside Little League team, win or lose, at halftime of the UA’s opening football game at Arizona Stadium on Sept. 7.