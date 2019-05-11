In the last days of Dick Tomey’s life, two special visitors flew to Tucson to be with him: Terry Donahue and Tedy Bruschi.
They represent the range of people Tomey touched in his life.
Donahue, who lives in Newport Beach, California, was an assistant coach with Tomey on the Kansas staff from 1968-70, and again at UCLA from 1971-75. When the UCLA head coaching job opened in 1975, Donahue and Tomey were the two finalists.
Donahue got the job. There was no bitterness; Donahue hired Tomey as his defensive coordinator.
When Tomey became Arizona’s head coach in 1987, Donahue became his top coaching rival. Donahue’s Bruins went 41-30-1 in the Pac-10 and Tomey’s Wildcats 39-29-4. In nine head-to-head games, UCLA won five, Arizona four, battling one another for Pac-10 titles in 1988, 1991 and 1993.
Yet they remained close friends.
Bruschi flew to Tucson from his home in Massachusetts last weekend. He was the epitome of Tomey’s football teams: an overlooked, undersized lineman from the Bay Area whose only other scholarship offer was from Washington State.
By the time Bruschi completed his UA career, he was a two-time consensus All-American, the face of Tomey’s “Desert Swarm” defenses, who went on to become the UA’s fourth college football Hall of Fame inductee.
Knowing Tomey was near death, neither Donahue nor Bruschi chose to phone, or wait until a memorial service to say goodbye. They made a special trip to Tucson to say goodbye to their old friend.