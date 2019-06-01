Four things about recent UA basketball developments:
1. Sean Miller's 2019-20 non-conference home basketball schedule — announced last week — leaves a lot to be desired. In a 40-day period from Nov. 24 to Jan. 2, Arizona will play just two home games (Nebraska-Omaha and Gonzaga). Only one November-December home game, against the Zags on Dec. 14, is on a Saturday. UA basketball fans continue to take a hit for what coaches and ADs now excuse as “the way the game has gone.” Not good.
2. Arizona is taking applications for an assistant basketball coach, replacing Mark Phelps. It includes the following: “Work closely with compliance and stay abreast of all NCAA rules and regulations.” Enough said.
3. Devonaire Doutrive, who is leaving the basketball program, was recruited during the FBI investigation and Arizona lowered its standards a bit, no longer insisting on “Arizona good” skills. Doutrive is going to need time, but if he redshirts and plays three more college seasons at say, some place like New Mexico or Saint Mary’s, I could see him averaging 12-13 points and being a solid starter.
4. Miller has obviously re-set his recruiting standards back to pre-FBI levels. Last month, he offered scholarships to four point guards:
- Devin Askew, Class of 2021, No. 15 ranked overall, Mater Dei High in SoCal.
- Skyy Clark, Class of 2022, 5-star potential, Long Beach.
- Aidan Mahaney, Class of 2022, Moraga, Calif., top 50 prospect.
- Caleb Love, Class of 2020, No. 31 overall, St. Louis.
Perhaps Nico Mannion can re-start the Point Guard U legacy in 2019-20.