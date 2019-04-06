Tim Belter retired last spring after 10 outstanding seasons as Empire High School’s baseball coach. He walked away with 159 victories and two state championship game appearances.
Little did he know he would soon be back in the game, the head coach at Catalina High School after two coaches, Shane Folsom and Paul Rojas, left the Trojans during the school year.
Folsom moved on to become the head coach at defending state champion Sabino, and Rojas did his best to fill in on short notice.
After the Trojans started 1-6, Belter came out of retirement and picked up where he left off at Empire. The Trojans went on a 9-2 roll, capping the turnaround with a surprising 4-2 victory over Folsom’s fifth-ranked Sabercats.
A little baseball justice, you might say.
Folsom did a remarkable job in his six years at Catalina, going from 7-19 and 6-17 to last year’s 24-6, one of the better rebuilding jobs in Tucson prep sports in a long time.
His former players haven’t let up. Catalina senior Jonah Lauten is hitting .500 through 18 games; pitcher Micheal Romero has struck out 43 batters in 23 innings; Jon Lerma is hitting .433 and has an 0.62 ERA as a starting pitcher. Catcher Logan Johnson, a defensive standout, is hitting .372.
Catalina lost Friday to third-ranked Sahuarita — last year’s Class 3A state finalist — but will soon get rematches against Sabino and Sahuarita.
A season that once seemed lost has been found.