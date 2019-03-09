I was sitting in a midtown restaurant for lunch last week when two vans full of softball players and coaches from Cornell College in Mount Vernon, Iowa, parked, unloaded and ordered lunch.
A day earlier, I saw vans in a hotel parking lot unload baseball players from University of the Fraser Valley in British Columbia after a day of baseball at the Kino Sports Complex.
Since the Diamondbacks, White Sox and Rockies left Tucson a decade ago, those who figure the economic impact of such things have wailed about the lost economic impact of spring training in Tucson.
I’m no fiscal genius, but I suspect that the ongoing Tucson Invitational Games — TIG, founded by Tucson businessman Jim Tiggas to help replace spring training income — are equal to or greater than spring training.
Last week, 22 college baseball teams and 24 college softball teams from all over the country were in Tucson for the TIG. Names? Minot State, Bemidji State, St. Cloud State, Wabash College, Briar Cliff University, Dakota Wesleyan and on and on.
On Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., there were 22 softball games played on the eight fields at Lincoln Park on the city’s east side.
Another 46 teams will replace that group of NCAA Division II, III, NAIA and junior college teams in Tucson this week.
You figure that each of those baseball/softball teams brings 20 players and a staff of five or six to Tucson for a week. That’s roughly 500 hotel room nights per week, more than 3,000 meals, ground transportation, entertainment and airfare.
It’s not a headline-driving enterprise, but it sure spends the same.