The NCAA is often slow to do the right thing in the department of treating all athletes equally.
One particular shortcoming was allowing men’s basketball teams to take a foreign trip every four years. Arizona’s men’s basketball teams have made those trips from everywhere to Spain to Australia to Germany.
Finally, this summer, the NCAA allowed Arizona’s women’s volleyball team to take a 10-day trip to Austria, the Czech Republic and Italy, among other precincts. While there, Dave Rubio‘s team beat the Italian 20U national team, becoming the only American team to do so; the Italians beat Top 25 programs Stanford, Texas and Wisconsin.
The NCAA created a for-credit, pilot program as part of Arizona’s trip, embedding an academic instructor via a partnership with CATS Academics, UA’s Study Abroad program and the UA College of Humanities. So it wasn’t just spending time at the beach between volleyball matches.
The title of the class: Humanities 372: Intercultural Competence: Culture, Identity, Adaptation, and Intercultural Relations.
It was the first time in Rubio’s 28 seasons at Arizona that he has been allowed to take his team on such a journey. It made his summer a very short one, inasmuch as the active recruiting period for volleyball runs from June 1 to July 31.
Not only that, when Rubio returned to Tucson, he entered a 12-day period at McKale Center in which he held four different camps, for high school teams, advanced skills prospects, a position camp and another for coaches.
Time off? What’s that? Arizona opens its season Aug. 30, meaning the UA training camp begins in two weeks.