Don’t expect many tickets, if any, to be available for Arizona’s final Pac-12 home softball series against No. 4 Washington at Hillenbrand Stadium.
The Wildcats drew 35,546 fans at the remodeled stadium in their last 13 home games, with capacity crowds of more than 2,500 attending all but a midweek doubleheader against UTEP.
The top of the Pac-12 is ridiculously difficult. In the current NFCA poll, UCLA is No. 2 and Washington is No. 4. No. 5 UA, which leads the NCAA in home runs, had its 21-game winning streak snapped Saturday at Cal. The Huskies’ two starting pitchers, 17-2 Gabbie Plain and 20-4 Taran Alvelo, can match any twosome in college softball.
Fortunately, the oft-bungling Pac-12 Network identified the UA-Washington series as must-see-TV and plans to broadcast all three games.