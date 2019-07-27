The most accomplished pitching coach in Arizona history, and possibly Pac-12 history, is Jim Wing, a Tucson High and UA grad who was hired off the Palo Verde High School campus to be Jerry Kindall’s pitching coach in 1972.
How’d it work out? Wing greatly helped Arizona win the 1976, 1980 and 1986 national championships.
Last week Arizona coach Jay Johnson hired Nate Yeskie to be Arizona’s new pitching coach; in 11 years at Oregon State, Yeskie achieved a reputation as one of the NCAA’s leading pitching coaches, a Jim Wing of the 21st century.
Yeskie was the odd man out in OSU’s overloaded search to essentially replace three-time College World Series championship coach Pat Casey.
Johnson made a quick and bold move to acquire Yeskie — and surely pay him an unprecedented assistant coach’s salary for UA baseball. At the same, Johnson was able to keep former pitching coach Dave Lawn, who now moves more to a role coaching the UA’s defense and other organizational duties.
“Coach Lawn’s experience, perspective and knowledge of our program is unmatched and I look forward to him elevating our team in his new role,” Johnson said.
Bingo. It’s not always about the team ERA or wins and losses. Lawn is to the UA’s baseball program as Jim Rosborough was to Lute Olson’s basketball success at Arizona.