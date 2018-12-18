Position: Defensive tackle
Height: 6-3
Weight: 325 pounds
Hometown (last school): Salt Lake City (Eastern Arizona College)
When he committed: Nov. 27
How he fits: Tapusoa grew up in Utah and played junior college football in Thatcher, but is still technically a part of the UA’s burgeoning Polynesian pipeline. He has an American Samoa emoji flag next to his profile name on Twitter.
Defensive line coach Iona Uiagalelei recruited Tapusoa, convincing him to choose the Wildcats over offers from Houston, New Mexico, Idaho and Oregon State. Tapusoa was a onetime Houston commit who flipped to the Wildcats in the fall. He recently received an offer from Oregon.
The EAC product could immediately be a part of Arizona’s defensive plan. The Wildcats lost starting defensive tackle Dereck Boles to graduation and could potentially be without 335-pounder PJ Johnson, who is petitioning the NCAA for a sixth year of eligibility.
The UA returns just five defensive tackles, not counting Johnson: Kurtis Brown, Mykee Irving, Finton Connolly, Sione Taufahema and Nahe Sulunga. Of the five, only Connolly played significant snaps during the 2018 season.
Tapusoa’s learning curve may not be very steep. The three-star recruit played against junior college competition over the last two seasons. Tapusoa will be pushed by another junior college product, the 6-6, 280-pound Trevon Mason.
Dallas high school standout Kane Bradford is also expected to compete in camp. Tapusoa likely isn’t going to waltz into the starting spot right away, but he’s an appealing option for the Wildcats.
He said it: “Coaches have shown a lot of love to me and my family and have welcomed us with open arms! Tucson felt like home, (and) everything seemed to fit perfectly.” — Tapusoa, on Twitter