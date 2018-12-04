Myrna Lucia Wilkins, Family First Financial Group - PHP Agency

Myrna is a wife, a mother of two girls -- Julia Ruby and Victoria Rose -- and a business owner. Myrna lost her sight at the age of 12 and was diagnosed with Stargarts disease. She attended the Arizona School for the Deaf and Blind where she was the only blind player on the all deaf basketball team and was awarded the WNBA sportsmanship award. In 2016 Myrna became one of the only legally blind licensed life insurance agents and in 2017 she and her husband Dan became brokers in the financial services industry. Today Myrna is spreading the word about blindness awareness throughout Southern Arizona and she helps others achieve independence as a international trainer for Iris Vision Global. Says Myrna: “I may have lost my sight but I will never lose my VISION!”