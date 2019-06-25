BOOK EVENTS
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
MONDAY
Read to a Dog — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road. Kids practice reading to service dogs. 6-7 p.m. Mondays. 594-5275. library.pima.gov.
TUESDAY
Toddler Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Listen, learn, sing, move and play together. 9:30-10 and 10:30-11 a.m. Tuesdays. 594-5420.
Toddler Storytime — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road. Hear stories, sing songs, and play learning games. For ages 18-36 months. Parents/caregivers and children interact through stories, songs and rhymes. 10:15-10:45 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays. 594-5275.
PreSchool Storytime — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road. Hear stories, sing songs and play learning games. Designed for ages 3-5. Parents/caregivers and children interact through stories, songs and rhymes. 11:15-11:45 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays. 594-5275.
Abbett Mystery Book Club — Wheeler Taft Abbett, Sr. Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. 2-3 p.m. First Tuesdays monthly. July 2. 594-5200. library.pima.gov.
Babytime Storytime and Playgroup — Eckstrom-Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. Storytime is approximately 20 minutes long, then stay after for a playgroup where the babies can play with toys and you can meet other parents/caregivers. For babies up to 18 months. 2-3 p.m. Tuesdays. 594-5285.
WEDNESDAY
Storytime for Babies — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Short stories with music and songs. Babies up to 18 months with caregiver. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Wednesdays. 594-5420.
Toddler Storytme and Playgroup — Eckstrom Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. Parents/caregivers and children interact through stories, songs, and rhymes. Storytime followed by an interactive play experience. Children ages 18-36 months. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays. 594-5285.
THURSDAY
Summer Story Time — Sabino Canyon, 5700 N. Sabino Canyon Road. Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalists share stories, games, crafts and activities relating to the desert critter of the week. Ages 3-7, siblings are welcome. All children must be accompanied by an adult. 9-10 a.m. Thursdays. 749-8700. sabinonaturalists.org.
Bilingual Babytime/Hora de Cuentos Bilingües para Bebés — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Presented in Spanish and English. For babies up to 18 months. It is a learning experience for bilingual and monolingual babies to listen to stories, sing songs and have fun. 9:30-10:15 a.m. Thursdays. 594-5420.
Antique, Vintage, & Collectable Book Fair — Foothills Mall, 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd. Benefiting Tell Me A Good Story educational nonprofit. 10 a.m.-9 p.m. July 4-6; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. July 7. 975-2904. tellmeagoodstory.org.
Preschool Storytime — Eckstrom-Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. Read stories, sing songs and do a fun craft activity. Ages 3-5 with an accompanying adult. 10:30-11:30 Thursdays. 594-5285.
FRIDAY
Preschool Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Read stories, activities and sing songs. Ages 3-5 with an adult. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Fridays. 594-5420.
SATURDAY
Family Storytime — Eckstrom Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. Stories, songs, activities, crafts plus early literacy. All ages welcome. 3-4 p.m. July 6. 594-5285.