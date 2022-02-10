Naismith adds Mathurin

Arizona Wildcats guard Bennedict Mathurin has been named to the midseason watch list for the Naismith Trophy, given annually to the best player in college basketball.

Mathurin, who leads the fourth-ranked Wildcats in scoring with 16.5 points per game, was added to the 30-player list on Thursday.

Prior to scoring eight points against USC on Saturday, Mathurin recorded double-figure scoring in 14 straight games. He scored 18 points on 6-for-12 shooting against Arizona State on Monday night in Tempe.

Mathurin is one of three Pac-12 players to make the Naismith Trophy midseason cut, joining with UCLA's Johnny Juzang and USC forward Isaiah Mobley. Former Arizona point guard James Akinjo, who's now at Baylor, was also included in the watch list.

The 15-player late-season watch list will be announced on Feb. 18, with the semifinalists announced on March 10; the four finalists will be announced on March 23, and the winner will be revealed on April 3.

Earlier this week, UA women's basketball forward Cate Reese, who's averaging a team-high 15 points and 5.3 rebounds per game, was also named to the Naismith Trophy midseason team.

Thursday night's game between the UA's men and Washington State was still being played when the Star went to print. To read Bruce Pascoe's coverage, visit Tucson.com or point your phone at the attached QR code.

