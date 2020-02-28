Narcan vouchers now being distributed in Pima County's high risk areas

The death toll continues to grow.

In 2017, 959 people in Arizona died from opioid overdoses and in 2018 that number increased to 1,167, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services. In Pima County in 2018, 286 people died of drug overdoses and 181 of those — or 63% — involved an opiate.

Reducing those numbers is the idea behind a new community partnership to get Narcan vouchers in the hands of people who are uninsured and live in high-risk communities. Narcan, or naloxone hydrochloride, is a drug that treats opioid overdoses.

The United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona is working with FamilyWize, a national agency that helps people get affordable prescriptions, to provide free Narcan vouchers to the public through Banner Health and the Pima County Sheriff’s Department. The vouchers can be redeemed at Tucson Walmart stores.

Narcan is being made available to people without insurance because medical treatment is more expensive and harder to come by for those who are uninsured, said Melissa D’Auria, senior director of marketing for the United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona.

Banner Health and the Sheriff’s Department will determine which areas are high-risk based on data.