Nathalia Untiveros, City of Tucson, Ward 1 Council Office

Nathalia worked as a waitress in several local Tucson restaurants until she graduated from the University of Arizona earning a B.A. in Political Science with a minor in Philosophy. Post-graduation, she joined the team of organizers for Proposition 206, the Fair Wages and Paid Sick Leave initiative approved by Arizona voters in 2016. After Prop 206, Nathalia came to work at the Ward 1 Council Office as a Council Aide for Council Member Regina Romero. In addition to her work at Ward 1, Nathalia is a community coordinator for El Tambó Fest, working with local artists and activists to put together an annual cultural festival at downtown Tucson’s historic Hotel Congress. She is currently pursuing a Masters in Urban Planning at the UA’s College of Architecture, Planning and Landscape Architecture (CAPLA).