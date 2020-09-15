Nathalie Aall of Aall Forms of Life

Since she was a kid, Nathalie Aall has been interested in art and wildlife.
When it came time to think about college, she was faced with choosing between the two.
Thinking she could only choose one, she ultimately went with biology and received her master’s degree in biological sciences in 2011. But since then, Aall has found away to combine her love of biology with her love of art.
Aall is a scientific illustrator and wildlife biologist. A scientific illustration is a way of documenting and visually representing biological concepts. For Aall, that means animals and how they relate to their ecosystems.
