Although he wasn't your standard running back standing at 5-foot-7 and 190 pounds, Wize will go down as one of the best rushers Arizona has ever seen. He rushed for a state-record 3,101 yards and 51 touchdowns his senior year in 1997 and racked up several Division I offers before deciding on Cincinnati. He rushed for more than 300 yards three times in his senior season and twice scored six or more touchdowns. However, in four seasons with the Bearcats, he only had 609 yards from scrimmage and five touchdowns.