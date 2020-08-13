You are the owner of this article.
National Guard

Supports the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs. Must be a member of the Arizona National Guard or have received an honorable discharge. Applicant must submit an original certification of eligibility form provided by the applicant's Unit Commander or Personnel Officer.

