National Opinion: Biden should focus on simple truths in Sunday's debate

Fresh off the Arizona Daily Star’s endorsement and resounding wins in Michigan and elsewhere, Joe Biden is the clear Democratic front-runner. As he prepares for Sunday’s now relocated debate, Biden should focus on simple truths that a majority of Americans can coalesce around. There are several.
First, global warming is a very significant risk that requires intelligent action. While few swing voters understand the nuances of climate science, many are concerned about the impact of global warming. Instead of asserting that within 12 years irreversible calamity will strike unless we immediately transform our way of life, Democrats should develop proposals that improve the trend lines without inflicting staggering economic costs. These include balanced plans — instead of GDP-slashing prohibitions — on fracking (especially given its importance in swing states like Pennsylvania), nuclear power and carbon emissions.
Second, the allocation of wealth, at its extremes, is obscene. While many moderates are offended at the idea of confiscating the hard-earned wealth of successful business people, few argue that in a country with hundreds of billionaires, millions of children should live in poverty. A wealth tax currently has the support of a majority of Americans. Extreme-left, anti-rich demagoguery, however, does not. Democrats should calmly and methodically seek to sustain majority support for a wealth tax that can be enacted after November.
Finally, most Americans agree that our crumbling infrastructure needs fixing. The decay of airports, bridges and roads are contrary to our national image and the delayed maintenance costs continue to compound at increasing speeds. While many swing voters are concerned about ballooning federal spending — thereby making conspicuous trillion-dollar infrastructure proposals repelling — they don’t like driving through potholes on the way to work. A more-moderate platform (hint: leave out the word “trillion”) might actually move the needle.
The Democrats have failed to make concrete progress in these areas of vital importance. The legislative stasis has led to de facto wins, across the board, for the ultra-extreme do-nothing camps. Climate-change deniers, tax-phobic billionaires, and incumbent health-care companies (among others) are quietly running victory laps while their fanatical opponents (Bernie Sanders 2020 signs in hand) scream ever louder from the rooftops. Moderate plans that can attract real majorities are the only prospect for concrete success. Overreaching in November would likely cement the status quo and solidify victories for the extreme right.
It’s time for the Democrats to unify and moderate their platform. They should home in on things most Americans can agree on. The formula for achieving long-sought Democratic victories is simple: Focus on simple truths. Beat Donald Trump. And — finally — get some things done.
William Cooper has written on law and politics for the Wall Street Journal, New York Daily News, Baltimore Sun, Orlando Sentinel, Huffington Post, and USA Today.