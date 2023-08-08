The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

“The left rushing to blame global warming for that dangerous heat wave gripping the nation and the world right now, but I think the heat’s getting to their heads. Climate-change-obsessed liberals are actually acting crazier than usual.”

— Fox News host Jesse Watters, on “The Five,” July 17

“The problem with using weather, like saying, ‘This place broke records,’ how many states, how many countries didn’t break records? Nobody ever provides you the context, only three countries had record-breaking heat waves. It’s like, well, how many countries are there?”

— Fox News host Greg Gutfeld, on “The Five,” July 17

“I’ve always rejected the politicization of the weather.”

— Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis, in May

- — -

Politicize the weather? Not in this environment!

Here are some unacceptably political things to say about the weather:

“I would sure like to be able to go outside and breathe the air!”

“I was planning not to visit Florida because their alarming new anti-immigration law means my driver’s license might not be valid there, but now I won’t visit Florida because the ocean is boiling!”

“Nobody should be forced to work without breaks in this heat!”

“If anyone is out in heat like this, we should make every effort to make certain they are okay, especially if they have a child with them!”

“I would pay good money to keep it from getting any hotter than this!”

“I would prefer if this were not the coolest summer of the rest of our lives!”

“I believe it is hotter this year than it’s been in the past!”

“If it were up to me, I would work hard to keep the ocean from boiling!”

“I think flooding is bad!”

“I hate how toxic things are getting! Specifically, outdoors!”

“I wish they would stop trying to cancel the great outdoors!”

“How about those orcas?”

“That cloud looks like Ron DeSantis!”

Acceptable:

“It sure is a temperature today!”