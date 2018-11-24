NAU removed long-time football coach Jerome Souers from that position last week. He went 4-6. One thing Souers did was to recruit Tucson productively. The Lumberjacks had eight Tucson-area players on its 2018 team, including its leading tackler, senior Jake Casteel of Salpointe Catholic. He is the son of former UA defensive coordinator Jeff Casteel, who now holds a similar job at Nevada. The Lumberjacks have five underclassmen from Tucson — quarterback Connor Leavens of Marana; running back Heath Beemiller of Ironwood Ridge; tight end Max Michalczik of Catalina Foothills; offensive lineman Jonas Leader of CDO; and offensive lineman Chase Laurita of Ironwood Ridge.