While wing Brandon Randolph is the Wildcats’ only player listed among ESPN’s Top 100 NBA draft prospects (at 81), pro scouts have still had reason to keep an eye on UA games this week.
Franks will bring his nearly NBA-ready jump shot into McKale Center on Saturday, two days after Washington guard Matisse Thybulle (rated No. 63) had five blocks and five steals on top of 15 points while continuing to make a believer out of UA coach Sean Miller.
“Defensively he’s fine. He’s a streaky shooter,” Miller said of Thybulle’s NBA potential. “A lot like the other guys who leave and are successful in the NBA, those long wingspans … I think his wingspan is close to 7 feet and he can really defend. There’s always a place for a player like him because he can shoot and he’s not just a good defensive player. He’s a game changer.”