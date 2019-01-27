The Pac-12’s 2014 Player of the Year, Arizona guard Nick Johnson, was traded to the NBA G League’s Wisconsin Herd last week. It is Johnson’s third G League team and fifth pro team since leading Arizona to the 2014 Elite Eight. He was the anchor of possibly Sean Miller’s best team.
The G League isn’t any different than Triple-A baseball. It is the stopping point for scores of outstanding players, and Johnson, now 26, appears to be labeled a “G League player” the way so many baseball hopefuls are stalled in Triple-A baseball.
Johnson is averaging 16 points in the G League this year, but as long as he’s only 6 feet 3 inches and not a prolific 3-point shooter, his chances to get back to the NBA — he played in 28 games for the Houston Rockets in 2014-15 — aren’t good.
There are currently 26 former Pac-12 players in the G League, from UCLA’s Bryce Alford to Washington’s Abdul Gaddy and Colorado’s Xavier Johnson.
Of the 26 , only Arizona’s Rawle Alkins and Kadeem Allen, Colorado’s George King, Oregon State’s Drew Eubanks and Oregon’s Chris Boucher have two-way contracts with the NBA.
How tough is it? Some G League teams have as many as five former McDonald’s All-Americans, all hoping to be seen.
There are four more former Wildcats in the G League among those hoping to get a break:
- Ryan Anderson is averaging 6.7 points for the Delaware Blue Coats.
- Kobi Simmons is averaging 17 points for the Canton Charge.
- Chance Comanche, injured, is averaging 2.2 points for Canton.
- Gabe York is averaging 16.5 points for the Lakeland Magic.