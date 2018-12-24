'Tis the season! Christmas is officially here and depending on what time family and friends get together, there could be an NBA game that features an Arizona Wildcat on the television screen at the same time.
Usually Christmas Day NBA games are a teaser for what's to come in playoffs and that could be the case with every matchup on display. Four out of the five games on Tuesday have a UA connection in some form. The only one that doesn't is the finale between the Portland Trail Blazers and Utah Jazz.
Whether you're unwrapping presents, cooking, or singing holiday carols, make sure to tune into the NBA Christmas Day schedule to watch these former Wildcats.