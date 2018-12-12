WASHINGTON — Kyrie Irving scored Boston’s last 12 points, including back-to-back 3-pointers in the final 40 seconds of overtime to outduel John Wall in a point-guard showdown, and the Celtics extended their winning streak to seven games with a 130-125 victory over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night.
With his team serenaded by “Let’s go, Celtics!” chants on the road, Irving even got his own “M-V-P!” chorus late, finishing with 38 points and seven assists. Marcus Morris added 27 points and nine rebounds for Boston, which played without Al Horford, Gordon Hayward and Jaylen Brown — its No. 4-6 leading scorers.
No matter how many players they were missing, and no matter how disjointed their offense looked for a half, the Celtics had too many interchangeable parts to get beaten by an opponent that has been inconsistent all season. Wall returned after missing a game with an aching left heel to pour in 34 points with 13 assists. But his seven points in OT weren’t enough to keep pace with fellow All-Star Irving.
The Wizards led 123-122 when Irving made a 3 with just under 40 seconds to go, and after Wall tied it at 125, Irving hit another shot from beyond the arc — this one from 31 feet. That gave Boston the lead for good, because Bradley Beal (22 points; zero in OT) and Wall them missed 3s.
This sure was a close one: The clubs kept trading the lead and neither was ahead by more than three points over the final 10 minutes of regulation. Up 113-110, Boston opted to foul Beal on purpose with 13 seconds left, but that backfired, because after he made the first free throw, he missed the second — but grabbed the rebound and put it in for the tie.
Irving blew by Beal at the other end but missed a layup right before the buzzer, sending the game to an extra period. And then he really took over.
Down by nine at halftime, the Celtics turned things around in a hurry — although not before that deficit grew to 57-46 early in the third quarter.
Soon enough, Boston put together a 10-0 spurt, capped by a pair of free throws by Marcus Smart, to take the lead at 65-62 midway through the period. When Morris made a 3 and, after Washington turned over its inbounds pass, Terry Rozier sank another to cap a 27-9 run, suddenly the Celtics held their biggest lead at 73-66.
The lopsided third quarter ended with Boston ahead 84-77.
But the Wizards opened the fourth with an 8-0 run despite resting Beal and Wall, and when Markieff Morris — Marcus’ twin — hit a 3, it gave the hosts an 85-84 lead with about 9½ minutes left.
Horford sat for the third consecutive game — he’s expected to miss at least a few more because of an injured left knee — and Brown and Hayward were out because of illness.
The Celtics made only 19 of 50 shots in the first half, going 4 of 20 on 3-pointers, and managed a grand total of six assists during that time. No wonder the Wizards led by as many 10 during the first two quarters and were up 55-46 at the break.
Didn’t last long, though.
Boston outscored the Wizards 38-22 in the third quarter, when the Celtics had 10 assists and shot better than 60 percent.
Dinwiddie outshines Embiid
PHILADELPHIA — Spencer Dinwiddie put on his best Stephen Curry impersonation.
Dinwiddie scored a career-high 39 points off the bench and Allen Crabbe had 20 to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 127-124 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night.
“If I had two 3s in a row, I feel like Steph,” said Dinwiddie, the former First-Team All-Pac-12 pick at Colorado. “I wasn’t about to stop shooting after that. I don’t know if I was in a zone, but if I hit two in a row, I’m hot and they know it.”
Joel Embiid had 33 points and 17 rebounds and Ben Simmons scored 22 for Philadelphia, which played without Jimmy Butler because of a strained groin.
Former Arizona Wildcats fan favorite T.J. McConnell had a season-high 17 points.
It was Brooklyn’s second victory over Philadelphia (19-10) in three meetings. Dinwiddie had 31 in a 25-point win over Philadelphia last month.
“We seem to make every guard look like a freakin’ Hall of Famer,” Embiid said.
Down 11 in the fourth quarter, the Sixers closed to 111-105 on Embiid’s free throws and a 3-pointer with 3:24 left. Dinwiddie’s basket extended the lead to 115-105.
Landry Shamet hit consecutive 3s in the final minute to cut Brooklyn’s lead to 123-118 with 22.9 seconds left. The Nets (11-18) got a pair of free throws from Dinwiddie before Shamet nailed another 3. But Dinwiddie made two more free throws to ice Brooklyn’s third consecutive win.
“It’s just so evident, you can’t take him out and he’s playing great basketball,” Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said of Dinwiddie. “Obviously, he’s our engine right now, especially in the second half. All the work he’s done, he’s come a long way. He deserves it.”
The Nets outscored the Sixers 19-3 over a 4 ƒ-minute stretch in the third quarter to build an 87-75 lead. Dinwiddie had 12 of those points for Brooklyn, including a pair of 3-pointers.
“I think when you look at the bench scoring, we got hurt there,” Sixers coach Brett Brown said. “I give Brooklyn a lot of credit. I think that they are a good team to begin with. I do not feel like their record reflects how good they are. I especially know that no matter what their record said, we struggle with that type of team and we did tonight. It doesn’t discount for me that we do struggle with that type of team.”
A 10-2 run gave the Nets a 49-41 lead in the second quarter, but the Sixers closed to 57-56 at halftime.
McConnell’s alley-oop lob to Simmons for a one-handed dunk highlighted Philadelphia’s second-quarter comeback that was capped by Embiid’s long 3-pointer.