As a freshman at Nevada last season, forward Jordan Brown averaged just 10.1 minutes. According to his high school coach, Billy McKnight, Brown’s chances of playing heavily suffered when UN coach Eric Musselman preferred a veteran lineup.

Arizona’s acquisition of 6-11 Nevada transfer Jordan Brown is typical of college basketball’s ritual of removing an expendable player from the roster. The Wildcats now have 14 scholarship players; only 13 are permitted. In all of the NCAA’s well-meaning legislation to protect student-athletes, it hasn’t closed the loophole that allows a coach to over-recruit and simply dump a player enrolled in school and working toward a degree. Isn’t that still the mission of college basketball? Sure, it works both ways. More than 700 Division I basketball players entered the transfer process this year, potentially leaving coaches short-handed. But the NCAA should err on the side of the student-athlete, protecting their scholarship as long as they are in good standing at the school. Releasing players, or forcing them off the roster, should require much more than the whim of a coach.