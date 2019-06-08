Arizona’s acquisition of 6-11 Nevada transfer Jordan Brown is typical of college basketball’s ritual of removing an expendable player from the roster. The Wildcats now have 14 scholarship players; only 13 are permitted. In all of the NCAA’s well-meaning legislation to protect student-athletes, it hasn’t closed the loophole that allows a coach to over-recruit and simply dump a player enrolled in school and working toward a degree. Isn’t that still the mission of college basketball? Sure, it works both ways. More than 700 Division I basketball players entered the transfer process this year, potentially leaving coaches short-handed. But the NCAA should err on the side of the student-athlete, protecting their scholarship as long as they are in good standing at the school. Releasing players, or forcing them off the roster, should require much more than the whim of a coach.